January 14, 2020 | 5:36pm

Suge Knight and Tupac Shakur on the “Sunset Park” Premiere in 1996. BEI/REX/Shutterstock

The BMW that rapper Tupac Shakur was in when he was fatally shot is up on the market — for the cool worth of $1.75 million.

“There is a small indentation where we believe one of the bullet holes was but it is hard to tell,” a list on CelebrityCars.com reads. “It has been completely restored to the condition it was in before his death and has just received a new coat of paint.”

The modern black 1996 BMW 750iL was leased by Dying Row Information and was being pushed by label boss Suge Knight when Shakur was gunned down.

The automotive which rapper Tupac Shakur was in when he was shot useless is being bought — for a staggering $1.75 million. Celeb Automobiles Las Vegas / SWNS

Restorers have lined up the bullet holes — however the vendor offered an image of them “as a reference.”

“The wheels have been replaced with the same wheels that it had at the time of the shooting,” the posting reads.

The automotive has had “several owners” since Shakur’s dying — however the posting says that is the primary time it has been up for public sale.

The black automotive by which rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally shot by unknown drive-by assassins. The LIFE Pictures Assortment/Getty Pictures

The legendary “Changes” rapper was killed in Las Vegas on the night of Sept. 7, 1996, whereas leaving a Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson boxing match with Knight.

The black beamer was stopped at a pink gentle on East Flamingo Street and Koval Lane when pictures rang out, hitting the West Coast rapper. He died from his accidents six days later.

Brooklyn rapper Biggie Smalls was accused of being behind the slaying, however he denied any involvement — and was fatally shot to dying six months later in a drive-by taking pictures.

Each deaths are nonetheless unsolved.

The automotive sale website says anybody making a proposal on the automotive — marketed as “only $1,750,000” — should cough up a $20,000 refundable deposit and signal a confidentiality settlement.