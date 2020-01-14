Here’s why Falcon and Winter Soldier is suspending filming

Cookies assist us ship our Providers. Through the use of our Providers, you comply with our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

Disney/Marvel

Sam and Bucky seem to have hit a snag.

Manufacturing on the upcoming Disney collection Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which was to shoot for 2 weeks on the island of Puerto Rico, has been suspended after twin earthquakes rocked the world. It is not but clear when taking pictures on the collection will resume (by way of Deadline).

The solid and crew of the collection have been all set to reach this week, however these journey plans needed to be scrapped. The U.S. territory skilled a temblor measuring 6.four on the Richter scale final Tuesday, the most important to hit the island in a century; it was adopted by one other, smaller quake with a magnitude of 5.9 on Saturday. The quakes killed a minimum of one and knocked out energy throughout the island, which has since largely been restored, based on NPR.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier was to shoot scenes on the Northern portion of the island, in and across the small coastal city of Arecibo. Though the quakes struck off Puerto Rico’s southern coast, the city definitely felt its results — sufficient in order that the Arecibo Observatory, one of many largest amenities of its form on Earth, was closed down as a precautionary measure. Happily, a survey by drones detected no injury to the observatory, which is essential to U.S. scientists’ efforts to detect asteroids which can be swinging shut by our planet. Since our boring previous worldline has no Avengers to counter such threats, let’s hope the observatory is again up and working with all due haste.