Here’s why Mahesh Babu wanted to work with Anil Ravipudi

Mahesh Babu at pre-release occasion of Sarileru Nekevaru.PR Handout

With Sarileru Nekevaru being all set to hit to the theatre on January 10, lead actor Mahesh Babu appears assured that the film will win the viewers’s hearts. In a current interplay with the media, the actor spoke about how the film has panned out and gave its credit score to director Anil Ravipudi.

Mahesh Babu mentioned that Anil narrated the script of Sarileru to him when F2 was being filmed. The actor was impressed by the story and had instantly mentioned sure to it. Nonetheless, he had requested for a while to start the shoot.

“But after watching F2, I couldn’t wait to begin working with Anil. So I called him up and asked whether there is a possibility begin shooting as soon as possible. He was so happy and we began shooting post my vacation after Maharshi, which is in July and by December, the film is wrapped up. I just couldn’t believe that he completed such a big film in five months, and that too with perfect planning and preparation,” mentioned Mahesh.

Mahesh Babu and Vijayshanti in Sarileru Nekevaru.Twitter

Vijayashanti, who’s taking part in a professor within the movie, has made a comeback within the trade after 13 lengthy years. Speaking about how the expertise has been, the actor mentioned that he felt nostalgic on his first day of shoot with Vijayashanti. “I don’t even know how 30 years have passed. On the first day, I felt that Koduku Diddhina Kapuram was made just yesterday. In these 30 years, I met her a couple of times at airport and the other time too, the situation was somewhat similar. Working with her once again, was amazing,” mentioned the Khaleja actor.

After an extended break, Mahesh Babu is doing a personality that is stuffed with feelings. In his final 4 to 5 movies, the actor has delivered severe and message-oriented tales. “As per the feedback I received, I heard that general audiences and my fans want to see me in a mass film that has all the commercial aspects. Have been wanting do take a break from those message-oriented films and focus on some comedy too. So I couldn’t say ‘no’ to Anil when he came to me with a script that has everything I wanted,” he mentioned.

Mahesh Babu additionally mentioned that Anil Ravipudi’s movies have wonderful comedy and that’s one motive he needed to work with him. Sarileru Nekevaru is produced by Anil Sunkara and Mahesh Babu beneath AK Entertainments and Ghattamaneni Motion pictures and introduced by Dil Raju beneath Sri Venkateswara Creations.