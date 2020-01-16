Here’s why Nehha Pendse postponed her honeymoon till April

TV actor Nehha Pendse, who acquired married to businessman Shardul Singh Bayas in an elaborate wedding ceremony not too long ago, has postponed her honeymoon “due to work commitments”.

Speaking to Spotboye, Nehha mentioned that the honeymoon has been postponed to April. She has accomplished capturing for a Marathi movie. “I’ll be shooting for another one now. In fact, I will be resuming work in 10-15 days,” Nehha informed the leisure web site.

Quickly after her wedding ceremony earlier this month, quite a lot of dialogue centred on Shardul being a divorcee with two daughters. Reacting to it, Nehha had mentioned, “What’s the big deal about this? Today, many of us are getting married late because of various reasons, including the focus on career. A lot of people end up having more than one relationship before finally tying the knot. The commitment, love and physical proximity could be the same as it is in a marriage, the only difference is that there is no legal stamp over it. So, why are people talking about Shardul being a divorcee? It’s not that I am a virgin either.”

Upon her wedding ceremony with Shardul, Nehha had informed Hindustan Occasions,“I’m proud to be Shardul’s wife and more than happy that Shardul came into my life. I couldn’t wait to change my name and immediately after the rituals, I added Bayas to my last name. We truly love each other.”

The couple began relationship one another in early 2019, after which they determined to stay collectively. “The beautiful part about the relationship is that we consciously decided to be in a live-in before getting married as we wanted our journey to be very seamless. Because of this, we feel that we are already well settled with each other. So, nothing changes in our life post marriage. We are now just officially married to each other,” she added.

