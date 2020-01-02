Hero 12-year-old girl saves her two-year-old brother from being kidnapped by stranger

By Marlene Lenthang For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 17:29 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:47 EST, 2 January 2020

A fast-thinking 12-year-old lady saved her child brother from being kidnapped by stranger in an Oklahoma diner in a heart-stopping second caught on surveillance footage.

On Thursday December 26 Makayla Phillips, 12, and her two youthful siblings went out to lunch at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburger in Lawton with their grandmother when a lady they didn’t know approached them and kissed the 2 youthful youngsters.

‘[She] gave them both a kiss. My grandma, she thought it was weird and not right, so she decided to move us to a different table,’ Phillips mentioned.

Then the girl all of a sudden grabbed her two-year-old brother Brett, main Makayla to cry out and snatch her brother out of the stranger’s arms.

Fast-thinking 12-year-old Makayla Phillips saved her child brother Brett, two, from being kidnapped by a deranged girl in an Oklahoma diner in a heart-stopping second all caught on surveillance footage. Pictured above from left to proper: Makayla, mother Crystal Phillips and Brett

She then tried grabbed two-year-old Brett into her arms, however Makayla snatched him away. The lady then claimed that the kid was hers

The lady then appeared to maneuver in direction of Makayla’s youthful sister, however the grandma rapidly approached to defend the kid.

‘She was saying my brother was her child, and I used to be simply yelling again at her saying, “That’s not her baby, that’s my brother,”’ Makayla mentioned to KSWO.

As soon as the kidnapping try was foiled, the girl started to make weird, deranged feedback.

‘She was talking about how she had a baby and she decapitated her baby and how she did all these things to her baby. She was a very disturbed woman. A very disturbed woman,’ Makayla mentioned.

As soon as restaurant workers realized what was occurring they kicked the girl out.

That girl has been recognized as 59-year-old Michelle Rene Litton however she is but to be situated and arrested.

Police reviewed video footage of the incident and recognized the tried kidnapper as Litton as a consequence of a number of prior interactions together with drug and prostitution arrests in addition to consumption to psychological well being services. Pictured above in two outdated mugs. They’re but to find her

Mother Cyrstal Phillips shared this publish on Fb after the incident

The incident befell at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburger in Lawton, Oklahoma

Police had been known as round 5pm that very same day to talk with the Phillips household in regards to the tried kidnapping.

Makayla’s father advised the cops in regards to the abduction try and cops for retailer surveillance video of the try.

Cops described Makayla as ‘distraught’. The suspect was described as ‘rambling and speaking loopy about how she decapitated her personal child and that she was a prostitute.’

Police reviewed video footage of the incident and recognized the tried kidnapper as Litton as a consequence of a number of prior interactions together with drug and prostitution arrests in addition to consumption to psychological well being services, in keeping with SWOK Information.

Litton as a previous felony conviction in Comanche County for assault and/or battery with a harmful weapon in July 2002, in keeping with jail data

The youngsters’s mom Crystal Phillips was at work when the kidnapping try befell was horrified to listen to stranger almost snatched away her children.

‘Particularly in a public place the place there are such a lot of eyewitnesses, so many individuals, there was no disgrace, no nothing. It’s horrible,’ Crystal Phillips mentioned.