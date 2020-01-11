Hero who fought off London Bridge attacker accuses Donald Trump of encouraging terrorists

By Religion Ridler For Mailonline

Printed: 07:01 EST, 11 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:06 EST, 11 January 2020

Pictured: Darryn Frost, who fought off the London Bridge attacker with a narwhal tusk

A courageous civil servant who fought off London Bridge terrorist Usman Khan with a narwhal tusk has accused Donald Trump of ‘feeding terror’ together with his actions within the Center East.

Darryn Frost, 38, grabbed the artefact from the wall in Fishmongers’ Corridor, on the north finish of the bridge, as Khan killed two and injured a number of extra in a knife rampage throughout a prisoner rehabilitation occasion on November 29.

Mr Frost, a South African who works within the Ministry of Justice communications division and has lived in Britain for 14 years, was filmed preventing Khan, who was operating at individuals with knives taped to his wrists.

Chatting with the Guardian, Mr Frost stated Trump’s choice to kill Iranian navy commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike on Baghdad airport would trigger ‘the following technology of terrorists’ to rise.

The US strike has heightened tensions within the Center East, with Iran launching missile assaults on not less than Iraqi bases housing US forces in Al Asad and Irbil days later in retaliation.

He stated: ‘The following technology of terrorists will rise as a direct results of these actions and we should condemn them now’.

Mr Frost has beforehand described how he grabbed the decorative tusk from the wall through the November assault and used it towards Khan as one other man saved the terrorist at bay with a wood chair.

Mr Frost, 38, grabbed the artefact from the wall in Fishmongers’ Corridor, on the north finish of the bridge, as Usman Khan killed two and injured a number of extra in a knife rampage

‘Once we heard the noise from the ground under, just a few of us rushed to the scene,’ he stated. ‘I took a narwhal tusk from the wall and used it to defend myself and others from the attacker. One other man was holding the attacker at bay with a wood chair’.

‘I ran down the steps, stood subsequent to the person with the chair, and the 2 of us confronted the attacker.’

Following the assault, which claimed the lives of Cambridge graduates Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones, the civil servant has launched Extinguish Hate.

The marketing campaign goals to advertise ‘relentless kindness and understanding’ as an ‘antidote to extremism’ somewhat than ‘excessive punishment or intolerance’.

The London Bridge assault claimed the lives of Cambridge graduates Jack Merritt (left) and Saskia Jones (proper)

Forensic officers examine the scene of the London Bridge terror assault on November 30

‘Their deaths have created a drive inside me to problem hatred and intolerance,’ Mr Frost stated. ‘What feeds terror is actions like this the place individuals in energy act as choose, jury and executioner throughout borders and jurisdictions. Who’s Trump that he can have this form of affect throughout all our lives?

‘Khan might have come from this nation so individuals might not perceive why he was excessive. The individuals who influenced him are more likely to be the individuals who have misplaced family members due to our actions overseas.’

Footage from the London Bridge assault exhibits Mr Frost pinning Khan to the bottom earlier than he’s pulled away by a police officer and the terrorist is shot useless seconds later.

Talking beforehand concerning the assault, he stated: ‘He had knives in each palms and, upon seeing me with the narwhal tusk, pointed at his midriff he turned and spoke to me, then indicated he had an explosive gadget round his waist.

Mr Frost stated Trump’s choice to kill Iranian navy commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike on Baghdad airport would trigger ‘the following technology of terrorists’ to rise

‘At this level, the person subsequent to me threw his chair on the attacker, who then began operating in direction of him with knives raised above his head.’

Mr Frost then handed the tusk to his unarmed comrade earlier than racing again upstairs to seek out one other to make use of.

When he returned, he discovered the primary tusk ‘shattered throughout the ground’ and noticed individuals fleeing the constructing.

He stated: ‘Together with others, I pursued the attacker, tusk in hand, on to the bridge. We referred to as out to warn the general public of the hazard and, after a battle, managed to restrain him to the bottom.’

Mr Frost added: ‘At that time I used to be making an attempt to isolate the blades by holding his wrists in order that he couldn’t harm anybody or set off the gadget.’