December 26, 2019 | four:52pm

Darryn Frost, 38, (left) and Stevie Hurst, 34, are among the many London Bridge heroes. Fb/Small Automotive Huge Metropolis

The heroes who tackled London Bridge terrorist Usman Khan throughout his lethal stabbing spree are to be awarded the UK’s highest-possible bravery medals for civilians, it was revealed Thursday.

The group, together with a person who grabbed a narwhal tusk to bash the killer, will get the George Cross or the Queen’s Gallantry Medal within the new 12 months, officers informed The Solar.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman known as the heroes the “very best of the British people” as he confirmed plans for them to get the very best civilian awards for bravery, the paper mentioned.

“The Prime Minister and the country have huge admiration for the courage they showed,” the spokesman informed The Solar.

Labour-party member Neil Coyle, a parliamentarian representing London Bridge, informed the paper, “Anyone who tries to tackle a terrorist at great risk to themselves should be recognized for the bravery shown.”

Tributes to the 2 victims left on London Bridge. ZUMAPRESS.com

The onlookers grew to become on the spot heroes when video confirmed them tackling convicted terrorist Khan, 28, after he killed two on Nov. 29 — containing him till cops shot him useless.

Most dramatically, they included Darryn Frost, 38, a authorities employee who grabbed a narwhal tusk to hit Khan regardless that he was carrying a vest with explosives that they didn’t know had been faux.

The Solar prompt John Crilly, 48, who was on parole after serving 13 years for manslaughter, might be one of many heroes honored. There was no point out, nevertheless, of convicted assassin James Ford, 42, who reportedly acquired dying threats after being named as one concerned.

Khan killed Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25 — counselors serving to him in a jail reform program — earlier than police shot him useless.