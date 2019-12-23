“He’s Been Like A Big Brother, A Father Figure”: Pooran Thanks Pollard

First there was an accident and it adopted the trauma of not having the ability to stroll for six months as future seemed bleak and unsure for the then 20-year-old Nicholas Pooran. After which the massive man Kieron Pollard stepped into the scene like a guardian angel, motivated him and in three years, Pooran is proving to be an important cog in West Indies’ white-ball set-up underneath Pollard’s captaincy. “He’s been a like a big brother to me, a father-figure. He’s been there since I returned to cricket,” Pooran stated after the match in Cuttack.

“He gave me opportunity. I’m thankful for that,” stated Pooran, who has began repaying his skipper’s religion with scores of 29 not out off 23 balls, 75 off 47 balls and 89 off 64 balls within the lately concluded ODI sequence in opposition to India.

“Check out for Nicholas Pooran, he is a savage youngster,” ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle had stated throughout a pre-match press meet in Manchester earlier than the World Cup sport in opposition to India.

Inside six months, Pooran, now of 24, has proved his value with 20 boundaries and 9 sixes in three ODIs and with an ODI common of 52 in 19 video games appears to be like to be one for the long run.

Speak about Pollard, Pooran says that their off-field friendship displays on the market within the center when they’re batting in tandem.

“We (him and Pollard) knew each other and we are really good friends on and off the field. So we know how to complement each other while batting,” Pooran stated about their extremely entertaining century plus stand within the third ODI albeit in a dropping trigger.

“We play with each other, with the same club, same franchise back home. So we had good understanding of the wicket and the situation in the game and just executed our skills.”

Through the match, the transient from his skipper was easy. Pollard will assault the spinners whereas he would take the pacers on.

“We know how to complement each other. Polly was stronger to the spinners, so we allowed him to attack Kuldeep (Yadav) and I would try and play more shots to the pacers. It worked out.”

West Indies cricket goes by means of one other transition section and Pooran known as it a “team building mode”.

“Definitely we were on a team building (mode). India are one of the strongest teams in the world. They proved that again today in the T20I and ODI series. At least we came here and we showed fight.”

However simply as he may determine gentle on the finish of the tunnel submit his accident, he’s assured that glory days are simply not far away for Windies cricket.

“There’s better things to come. We are taking it day-by-day and eventually we’ll get where we want to get,” he concluded.