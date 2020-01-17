“He’s Much Higher Than Bharat Ratna”: Top Court On Plea for Mahatma

The Supreme Court docket stated Mahatma Gandhi is held in excessive esteem by the folks.

New Delhi:

Mahatma Gandhi is the Father of the Nation and other people maintain him in excessive esteem which is much past any formal recognition, the Supreme Court docket stated on Friday, refusing to direct the federal government to honour him with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

A bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde instructed the petitioner that the court docket accepts and shares his views on the matter however requested him to make a illustration to the federal government on this.

“He is much higher than the Bharat Ratna. He is held in much greater esteem by the people… what is the Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi?” Chief Justice Bobde stated.

“We agree with your sentiment but we can’t accept this petition. You can make a representation to the government,” he added.