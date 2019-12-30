Heterosexual couples to enter into civil partnerships when new law comes into force this week

By Sophie Borland for the Every day Mail

Printed: 20:08 EST, 29 December 2019 | Up to date: 20:08 EST, 29 December 2019

Dozens of heterosexual are getting ready to enter into civil partnerships following the introduction of a regulation that takes impact tomorrow.

They are going to type legally recognised unions that supply the identical rights as marriage with none spiritual connotations.

Homosexual have been in a position to type civil partnerships since 2004.

Laws to permit heterosexual to take action was handed in October 2018 by Theresa Might following a Supreme Court docket problem by Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan.

Laws to permit heterosexual to take action was handed in October 2018 by Theresa Might following a Supreme Court docket problem by Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan

The couple, who met in 2010 and have two youngsters, mentioned marriage ‘handled girls as property’.

Civil partnerships supply the identical authorized entitlements as marriage by way of inheritance, tax, pensions and next-of-kin preparations.

However there isn’t any theological significance and ceremonies are performed by a registrar, not a minister.

The couple, who met in 2010 and have two youngsters, mentioned marriage ‘handled girls as property’

The Authorities estimates as much as 84,000 ceremonies will probably be performed in 2020.

Amongst these holding a civil partnership ceremony tomorrow are Deborah Williams and Dave Shaw, from Cornwall, who’ve been collectively for 31 years.

Mr Shaw mentioned: ‘We by no means married due to the patriarchal, spiritual and conservative associations. However we felt we needs to be entitled to the identical protections.’