Hey remember Ryan Tannehill, the guy who saved the Titans season? He’s here, too

KANSAS CITY — Lastly, somewhat exterior respect for Ryan Tannehill.

On Friday, when the Skilled Soccer Writers Affiliation named him each its Comeback Participant of the Yr and Most Improved Participant of the Yr, you had virtually forgotten that the previous Dolphin is among the ultimate 4 quarterbacks nonetheless enjoying.

It’s been Aaron Rodgers this and Jimmy Garoppolo that, and right here, within the build-up to the AFC championship recreation, ALL Patrick Mahomes.

However Tannehill deserves some love.

Bear in mind, he did rescue the Titans season, taking the starter’s job from Marcus Mariotta in Week 7 and steering them residence with a 7-Three report to make the playoffs. (Make that 9-Three now, after Tannehill beat Tom Brady-and Lamar Jackson-led groups to get this far).

It was a gutsy change by coach Mike Vrabel. Mariotta is a well-liked man and, in his fifth 12 months as the person in Tennessee, he did have a few three-touchdown video games early this season.

“He’s made some tough decisions and has done a good job in a lot of areas,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid stated of Vrabel. “That’s one of the toughest ones that you have to make. Both of them are good kids, so that it’s not because it is disrupting the team in any way. He made a decision where you have to play the best guys at that particular time of the season and that’s what he chose to do.”

Tannehill responded by main the league with a 117.5 passer score, simply forward of Drew Brees (116.Three) and Jackson (113.Three), who is predicted to be named the NFL’s MVP.

Tannehill additionally tossed for 22 touchdowns and 6 picks, whereas opponents thought of him a menace to run.

“I don’t know where people got off saying he was falling off,” stated Chiefs defensive finish Frank Clark, giving Tannehill credit score for “extending downs” along with his four.6 pace. “Great quarterback.”

Nonetheless, within the public eye of late, he’s been very a lot overshadowed by Derrick Henry (who’d be overshadowing any QB with the best way he’s working) and the truth that, within the two playoff wins, he’s been Eight-of-15 for 72 yards and 7-of-14 for 88.

On the NFL Community, David Carr’s successful stat line predictions for Sunday have Tannehill with 10-of-16 for 98 yards, with one passing TD. Carr has Mahomes at 35-of-42 for 430 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Tannehill reminds that he does wish to throw he ball, however he likes successful extra.

“At this time of the season it’s about doing what it takes,” he instructed reporters earlier this week, “whether it’s throwing it 30 times or throwing it 10.”

In the meantime, Tannehill joins former Bengals QB Jon Kitna (2003) as the one gamers to be named each the Most Improved Participant and Comeback Participant in the identical 12 months by the PFWA.

“It’s definitely an honour,” stated Tannehill. “It’s one thing that you just don’t actually take into consideration as issues are occurring, but it surely’s cool to be honored in such a manner.

“It simply makes me grateful for the fellows I’ve received to play with this 12 months, and the way this staff has responded to all the pieces we’ve been by means of, simply continued to battle and discover a approach to win. We now have a bunch of fine guys on this staff that love enjoying the sport, that love working collectively and competing collectively. I’m happy with our guys. I feel the award is a mirrored image of the sort of guys that we now have on this staff.”

If the Chiefs rating like they will and are anticipated to on Sunday, the Titans received’t have the time to maintain handing off to Henry.

Tannehill should throw the ball, and it might very properly result in an entire bunch extra respect pouring in for him when the sport is over.

SLIPPING’ AND SLIDIN’

The forecast Sunday requires largely sunny skies, with a temperature of -4C and solely a 10 p.c likelihood of precipitation. That's an enormous enchancment from Friday, when a winter storm warning closed faculties and the airport right here.

THE POINT AFTER

Each LeSean McCoy and Matt Moore received out of their sick beds to follow for the primary time this week. Like Chris Jones, they continue to be questionable for Sunday … Travis Kelce stated he’d be “good to go” after being restricted at follow by a knee difficulty … Attainable hero on Sunday is Mecole Hardman, the Chiefs thrilling 21-year previous rookie who had a 63-yard receiving landing in opposition to Tennessee in Week 10 and a 58-yard kick return to spark final week’s comeback in opposition to Houston. Hardman, a former Georgia Bulldog, says enjoying within the SEC and for coach Kirby Good “definitely prepared me for this moment” underneath the extreme highlight. The NFL playoffs, he says, are “definitely faster” than the common season. “Guys are out there with a purpose,” he stated. “It’s playoff time and (Reid) says it’s going to be faster this week. All I know is to just go out there, practice fast, and be prepared for it when the game comes. I’ll be ready.”

