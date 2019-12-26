Hibs v Hearts: How to watch the Edinburgh derby on Boxing Day

Hibs host Hearts in a televised Edinburgh derby conflict on Boxing Day.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the things it’s essential to find out about the right way to watch the Hibs v Hearts sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Hibs v Hearts?

Hibs v Hearts will kick off at 12:30pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

The right way to watch Hibs v Hearts on TV and stay stream

You possibly can watch the sport stay on Sky Sports activities Soccer or on-line by way of the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Sky prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

In the event you don’t have Sky, you’ll be able to watch the match by way of NOW TV. You may get a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all while not having a contract. NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

New bosses Jack Ross and Daniel Stendel have didn’t have the specified impact to date with Hibs and Hearts respectively, although Hearts’ troubles run deep and so they might be punished on derby day.

Prediction: Hibs Three-1 Hearts