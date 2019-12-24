Hideo Kojima Tweeted an Image, ‘Working on the Next Concept’ For Upcoming Project

Loss of life Stranding solely simply launched, however that isn’t stopping Hideo Kojima and his improvement studio Kojima Productions from engaged on the following undertaking. The famend director tweeted a picture on December 23, 2019, as he sat within the workplace “working on the next concept.” The picture options two laptop screens, one among which has a wallpaper of a giant sand dune. (Editor’s Notice: Nevertheless, there’s each risk—and chance—the tweet is solely of Kojima’s workspace and has nothing to do with the online game he’s beginning work on.)

Whereas Kojima has at all times been a recreation developer, relationship again to 1987 with the discharge of the unique Steel Gear, he has expressed curiosity in working in different mediums. Actually, earlier this yr, it was confirmed that Kojima Productions would enterprise into the movie area along with engaged on further video games. It's unknown if this "next concept" talked about shall be a movie, a recreation, or one thing completely totally different—or what the that means behind the rigorously positioned sand dune within the picture is.

Engaged on the following idea whereas nobody is within the workplace. pic.twitter.com/1zIeo5nnBo — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 23, 2019

In November of 2019, Kojima expressed curiosity in making a horror expertise, one he hopes to be “the scariest,” whatever the type it might take. “Either it’s a movie or a game,” he mentioned in reference to the potential undertaking throughout a BAFTA panel.

As evidenced by P.T., the demo that was meant to indicate off the now-canceled Silent Hills recreation, Kojima isn’t any stranger to the world of horror. P.T. remains to be referenced and fondly remembered right now, with followers nonetheless uncovering the demo’s secrets and techniques, even 5 years after it initially launched. Whereas we’ll possible by no means know what was deliberate for Silent Hills, Kojima may nonetheless have a horror recreation up his sleeve.

Because of his significance within the online game trade, particularly this yr with the launch of Loss of life Stranding, Hideo Kojima was PSLS’ Trade Particular person of the Yr 2019 winner. Likewise, Loss of life Stranding was topped as our Sport of the Yr for 2019, on account of its uniqueness and influence on the trade at massive.