High Court Dismisses Probe Agency’s Plea To Cancel Ratul Puri’s Bail

New Delhi:

The Delhi Excessive Court docket on Tuesday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea to put aside the bail granted to businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a cash laundering case linked with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper rip-off.

Justice Suresh Kait rejected the ED’s plea, noting 4 different accused within the case are already out on bail and Puri had been in custody for over 100 days.

The courtroom additionally mentioned there must be proof of misuse of bail for setting apart that reduction.

Granting him the reduction, the trial courtroom had directed Puri, who was within the ED custody since September four, to not “tamper with evidence” or “try to contact or influence the witnesses”.

Within the current VVIP chopper rip-off case, Puri was named as an accused within the sixth cost sheet filed by the ED.

The trial courtroom had famous that the “co-accused having similar or greater role than the role of the present accused have already been enlarged on bail.”

In response to the ED, the position of Puri was that his international entities obtained proceeds of crime straight from Interstellar Applied sciences Ltd, a co-accused within the case, and that he had obtained funds from each the chains of cash laundering concerned within the current matter.

The ED had filed the supplementary prosecution grievance (ED’s equal to a cost sheet) towards Puri and co-accused Jaspreet Ahuja within the Rs three,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

In January 2014, India had scrapped a contract with Finmeccanica’s British subsidiary, AgustaWestland, for supplying 12 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Pressure, over alleged breach of contractual obligations and costs of kickbacks value Rs 423 crore being paid to safe the deal.

