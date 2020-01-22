High Court Grants Relief To Suspended Senior Cop Accused Of Molestation

Senior cop Nishikant Extra approached the Excessive Courtroom final week (Representational)

Mumbai:

The Bombay Excessive Courtroom immediately granted interim safety from arrest to suspended Maharashtra deputy inspector basic of police Nishikant Extra, who’s accused of molesting a 17-year-old woman.

Justice PD Naik directed Nishikant Extra to look earlier than Taloja police in Navi Mumbai on January 29, 30 and 31 to cooperate with the investigation within the case.

The courtroom in its order famous that the accused and the household of the woman shared cordial relations, which later turned bitter after the teenager’s father refused to return cash that he allegedly borrowed from the accused.

The courtroom additionally mentioned that when the alleged molestation incident happened in June 2019, the teenager’s household was current.

“The manner and conduct of the victim in the video creates doubt on the alleged incident,” Justice Naik mentioned.

The bench has posted the matter for additional listening to on February 17.

Nishikant Extra approached the Excessive Courtroom final week after the Panvel periods courtroom rejected his anticipatory bail software.

In his plea, the accused claimed all of the allegations had been “baseless”, and the criticism in opposition to him was made due to the monetary dispute between the 2 households.

In keeping with Navi Mumbai Police, the woman was allegedly molested at her house in Taloja city of Raigad district.

The teenager’s father claimed that whereas they’d lodged a criticism on July 12, 2019, the police refused to take cognisance of it and an FIR was delayed and lodged solely on December 26, 2019.

