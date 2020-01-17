High Court Seeks CBI Reply On Kuldeep Sengar’s Plea Challenging Life Term

Kuldeep Singh Sengar was sentenced to life final month within the 2017 Unnao rape case.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Excessive Court docket has sought response of the CBI on expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s attraction difficult his conviction and life time period within the 2017 Unnao rape case.

A bench of justices Manmohan and Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal allowed Kuldeep Sengar to deposit in 60 days the fantastic quantity of Rs 25 lakh, out of which Rs 10 lakh might be launched to the rape survivor with none situation.

The bench has now posted the matter for Might four.