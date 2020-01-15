High Court To Hear Ajit Pawar’s Plea In Irrigation Scam Next Month

The bench mentioned it might hear last arguments on the problem on February 13.

Nagpur:

The Nagpur bench of Bombay Excessive Court docket on Wednesday mentioned it might hear on February 13 a plea looking for judicial inquiry within the Vidarbha irrigation rip-off and in opposition to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, even because the NCP chief opposed the applying.

A bench of Justices SB Shukre and Madhav Jamdar was listening to a bunch of petitions looking for probe within the multi-crore rip-off to be transferred from the state Anti-Corruption Bureau to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Mr Pawar, the NCP MLA from Baramati in Pune district, was water sources growth minister throughout 1999-2009 when the Congress-NCP mix was in energy in Maharashtra.

The petitions alleged that Mr Pawar, who additionally served as chairman of the Vidarbha Irrigation Growth Company, and officers of the company colluded with contractors whereas issuing tenders for initiatives, inflicting loss to the state exchequer.

One of many petitioners, NGO Janmanch’s counsel Firdos Mirza on Wednesday submitted an software looking for that the court docket arrange a judicial inquiry, because the petitioner doesn’t place confidence in each the state and central businesses and fears that the investigating businesses have been favouring Mr Pawar.

“In view of the changing political equations and the role played by Ajit Pawar in formation of the government, the petitioner does not have faith in any investigating agency and is hence, seeking a judicial commission of inquiry to be set up under chairmanship of a retired judge,” the plea mentioned.

Mr Pawar’s counsel Prasad Dhakepalkar opposed the request and mentioned a particular investigation staff has already been arrange and probe into the alleged rip-off continues to be on.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) counsel Anand Jaiswal additionally opposed the applying filed by the petitioner.

The bench mentioned it might hear last arguments on the problem on February 13.

In December 2019, the ACB filed an affidavit within the court docket giving clear chit to Mr Pawar and stating that no cognizable offence was made out in opposition to the NCP chief.

The company mentioned its inquiry discovered no involvement of Mr Pawar within the alleged rip-off — within the 12 initiatives undertaken by the Vidarbha Irrigation Growth Company (VIDC).

The petitioners then filed purposes difficult the clear chit and sought that the probe be transferred to the CBI or ED.

On Tuesday, Mr Pawar filed his affidavit in opposition to the petitions and termed the allegations as “mala fide”.

“The petitioner cannot have any apprehension of bias of the investigation favouring the present respondent (Pawar),” the affidavit mentioned.

“It is a known fact that most of the investigation conducted, FIRs registered and charge sheets filed were during the term of the previous government in which the present respondent (Pawar) was a prominent leader in the opposition,” it mentioned.

Mr Pawar in his affidavit additionally mentioned the petitioner can’t search CBI probe or judicial inquiry into the case solely as a result of the current investigating company has given him a clear chit.

“The present civil applications may not be entertained by the HC as they are actuated by personal motives mala fide intentions, business rivalry or not in the nature of public interest,” he mentioned.

The NCP chief additional mentioned that he has not indulged in any corrupt, motivated or mala fide act whereas discharging his duties as a minister. “I state that I have as a minister or as ex-officio chairman of the VIDC, have followed all the rules and have discharged my public duties with clear conscience and without fear, favour or illegal motives,” Mr Pawar mentioned within the affidavit.