January 11, 2020 | 11:48pm

A person holds portraits of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant basic and commander of the Quds Drive Qasem Soleiman (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (R) EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A high-ranking pro-Iranian militia commander was fatally shot in Iraq Saturday evening, in response to a Day by day Mail report citing native media.

Taleb Abbas Ali al-Saedi, a prime chief of the Well-liked Mobilization Forces, was killed in Karbala, a metropolis in central Iraq, by “unidentified gunmen,” the outlet reported.

Well-liked Mobilization Forces is an umbrella group of about 40 paramilitary teams largely related to Iran-backed Shiite militias. The group is likely one of the main forces combating ISIS in Iraq and alongside troops in Syria loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.

The taking pictures comes amid rising stress between the US and Iran after an American drone strike killed Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani earlier this month.

Well-liked Mobilization Forces criticized the US for the assault, which additionally killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, considered one of its leaders.

Iran retaliated to the US assault with missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing American army forces, which drew no casualties, in response to President Trump.

Iranian protesters took to the streets of Tehran Saturday after their authorities acknowledged it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian airliner on Wednesday, killing 176 individuals on board.

Demonstrators gathered at a number of universities for what started as a vigil however grew right into a rally towards Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.