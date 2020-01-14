January 13, 2020 | eight:54pm

A highschool basketball coach in California was arrested on suspicion of groping a 14-year-old feminine scholar, authorities stated.

Elijah Kim, 30, a junior varsity boys basketball coach at Sunny Hills Excessive College in Fullerton, was busted about three:45 p.m. Friday after the woman’s mom referred to as the varsity to report his alleged conduct, in response to the Fullerton Police Division.

Kim, who was additionally a substitute trainer within the district, was charged with committing lewd and lascivious acts with a minor beneath the age of 15-years-old, police stated.

The suspect was taken to Fullerton Metropolis Jail and later launched after posting $20,000 bail, the Los Angeles Occasions reported.

Detectives imagine there could also be further victims.