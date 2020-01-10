High Street vegan lunches which contain up to FIVE teaspoons of sugar

By Hayley Richardson For Mailonline

Revealed: 03:36 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:38 EST, 10 January 2020

Many Brits try Veganuary this month, ditching animal merchandise in favour of a plant-based weight-reduction plan.

However whereas lowering the quantity of meat and dairy you eat and upping your vegetable consumption seems like a wholesome transfer, it is value maintaining a tally of the quantity of sugar in lots of vegan meals offered on the Excessive Road.

A examine by UK content material company JBH seemed on the dietary worth of vegan quick meals in comparison with their meaty counterparts, from shops together with McDonalds, Subway, Greggs and Costa.

It discovered vegan options sometimes include round 50 per cent extra sugar (66g in comparison with 42g) than the non-vegan equivalents from the identical chain.

The most important offender was Subway, which not too long ago launched its Meatless Marinara. The six-inch sandwich tops the checklist with 19.3g of sugar – equal to 5 teaspoons – in comparison with the equal non-vegan model, which incorporates 13.5g.

Adults should not have any greater than 30g of free sugars a day based on NHS pointers, that means this sub incorporates nearly two thirds of the beneficial each day consumption.

The least sugary savoury was Greggs’ new Vegan Steak Bake, which incorporates simply 1g of sugar per 147.2g serving. In terms of candy treats, Pret’s new vegan Very Berry Croissant incorporates a whopping 21.9g of sugar – additionally equal to 5 teaspoons. Its non-vegan common butter croissant has four.5g.

The vegan excessive avenue lunches with probably the most sugar per serving – and their meaty options VEGAN VERSION 1. Subway Meatless Meatball Marinara: 19.3g of sugar (5 teaspoons) 2. Burger King Vegan Insurgent Whopper: 12g of sugar (three teaspoons) three. KFC Vegan Burger: 5.69g of sugar (one teaspoon) four. Costa Smoky Ham-Free Slice & Vegan CheeZe Toastie: 2.9g of sugar (one teaspoon) 5. McDonald’s Vegan Dippers: 2.3g of sugar (one teaspoon) 6. Greggs Vegan Steak Bake: 1g of sugar (no teaspoons) MEAT VERSION 1. Subway Meatball Sub: 13.5g of sugar (three teaspoons) 2. Burger King Whopper: 12g of sugar (three teaspoons) three. KFC Fillet Burger: 5.5g of sugar (one teaspoon) four. Costa British Ham and Cheese Toastie: 5.9g of sugar (one teaspoon) 5. McDonald’s Hen Nuggets: zero.6g of sugar (zero teaspoons) 6. Greggs Steak Bake: 0g of sugar (no teaspoons)

The examine reveled Subway’s Meatless Meatball Marinara incorporates 19.3g of sugar (5 teaspoons), equal to nearly two thirds of an grownup’s beneficial each day consumption. In the meantime the meaty various incorporates 13.5g

Burger King’s Vegan Insurgent Whopper was the excessive avenue savoury deal with discovered to include the following largest portion of sugar, with 12g per serving – although this is identical as an everyday Whopper

KFC’s Vegan Burger (pictured left) incorporates 5.6g of sugar, whereas Costa’s Smoky Ham-Free Slice & Vegan CheeZe Toastie (proper) incorporates 2.9g – lower than its meaty various which has 5.9g

McDonald’s Vegan Dippers have 2.3g of sugar (one teaspoon), in comparison with the chain’s hen nuggets which solely have zero.6g

The least sugary vegan savoury providing on the Excessive Road is the extremely acclaimed Greggs Vegan Steak Bake, unveiled earlier this week, which has 1g of sugar