January 23, 2020 | four:02pm

The primary US affected person to contract the lethal coronavirus is being handled by a robotic physician in a tiny secured room to scale back the danger of the illness spreading, in accordance with a report.

Decked out with a stethoscope, digital camera and microphone, the cutting-edge automaton has been tending to the 30-something man in a 20-by-20-foot “isopod” at Windfall Regional Medical Heart in Everett, Wash., a hospital chief instructed The Guardian.

The unnamed affected person — who not too long ago returned from a visit to central China — was picked up at his residence, taken to the hospital by ambulance and positioned within the closed isolation unit Monday, in accordance with Dr. George Diaz, chief of infectious illnesses.

As soon as the room was secured, Diaz stated he sat outdoors the window to function the futuristic doctor in an effort to keep away from coming in touch with the illness.

The affected person, who’s in “satisfactory condition,” was allowed to maneuver round contained in the pod as soon as it was secured, Diaz stated.

It’s the primary time the medical middle has admitted somebody into its particular pathogens unit, which was inbuilt 2015 as a response to the Ebola virus.

“The wheels were greased enough that it wasn’t hard to get the process rolling to activate all the procedures that we had put in place,” Diaz stated. “Each few weeks [we’re] doing drills and coaching such as you would for an earthquake or fireplace drill or one thing like that, and so that you’re at all times making an attempt to take care of a state of readiness.

The virus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, in Hubei province, has killed at least 17 individuals in China and contaminated a whole bunch extra.

The World Well being Group has been contemplating declaring a public well being emergency however CDC officers say the danger of contracting the illness within the US is low.