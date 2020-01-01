Excessive wind prompted the closure of northbound Interstate 25 at Wellington south of the Wyoming border on Wednesday morning, in keeping with the Colorado Division of Transportation.
U.S. 85 northbound can be closed on the state line heading into Wyoming attributable to excessive winds and hostile highway situations in Wyoming, CDOT stated.
The closures have been introduced round 11 a.m. with no phrase of re-opening.
