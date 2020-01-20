Higher Education Commission: Rules for teacher recruitment prepared in UP, basic education schools will also be recruited by written examination

The committee constituted to type the principles of Uttar Pradesh Schooling Service Choice Fee has submitted its report back to the federal government. The committee has additionally drafted the handbook. On this, it has been recommended to represent a search committee below the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary for the choice of the Chairman and members of the Fee.

This fee will exchange the prevailing Uttar Pradesh Secondary Schooling Companies Choice Board Prayagraj and Uttar Pradesh Increased Schooling Companies Fee Prayagraj. In accordance with the intention of the state authorities, the committee has additionally recommended to get recruitment in colleges of primary schooling division by way of this fee. On this means, other than aided academic establishments of secondary and better schooling, recruitment of academics and non-teaching workers within the colleges of Fundamental Schooling Division may also be accomplished from this fee. Recruitment within the colleges of Fundamental Schooling Division might be by way of written examination, whereas for the establishments of secondary and better schooling, there might be written examination in addition to interview for recruitment.

Kirti Gautam, Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Secondary Schooling Companies Choice Board, Prayagraj, Vandana Tripathi, Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Increased Schooling Companies Choice Fee, Prayagraj, Joint Director of Schooling (Camp), Bhagwati Singh, Joint Director Increased Schooling Rajiv Pandey and Joint Schooling Director Fundamental Schooling Ganesh Kumar is a member of this committee.

The committee has recommended to represent a search committee below the chairmanship of the chief secretary for the choice of seven posts of the chairman and member of the fee. Additionally, it has been recommended to nominate Further Chief Secretary / Principal Secretary of Employment and Personnel, Fundamental Schooling, Secondary Schooling and Increased Schooling as its member.

