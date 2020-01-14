Highlander actor Stan Kirsch dies aged 51 after suicide

By Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

Printed: 11:46 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:47 EST, 14 January 2020

Highlander and Basic Hospital actor Stan Kirsch has died aged 51 after taking his personal life in his Los Angeles dwelling.

The actor was discovered lifeless in his dwelling on January 11.

The Los Angeles medical expert dominated that Kirsch died by hanging.

Legislation enforcement sources advised TMZ that Kirsch’s spouse, Kristyn Inexperienced, discovered him hanging of their lavatory.

He was pronounced lifeless on the scene by paramedics.

Kirsch was recognized for enjoying Richie Ryan in Highlander within the 1990s. Along with his appearing credit, Kirsch was additionally a famend appearing coach in Los Angeles

‘We tragically misplaced our beloved Stan Kirsch on January 11,’ an announcement on Kirsch’s official Fb web page learn.

‘He was so liked and we’re all simply devastated.’

His spouse shared the assertion on her personal Fb web page as she thanked everybody for the ‘outpouring of affection and help.

‘I haven’t been ready to answer all of the texts, calls, emails – however have learn or listened to each single one in every of them,’ she stated.

‘I really feel surrounded by love and am perpetually grateful to every one in every of you.’

Kirsch was finest recognized for enjoying Richie Ryan in Highlander within the 1990s.

He additionally had appearances on Basic Hospital and Pals throughout which he appeared on the present as one in every of Monica’s dates.

Along with his appearing credit, Kirsch was additionally a famend appearing coach in Los Angeles.

His Basic Hospital co-star Mark Lawson paid tribute to him following the information of his dying, saying Kirsch was his mentor and the way he had ready him for his first audition.

‘Stan. I am reeling…all the best way again to my first yr in Los Angeles,’ Lawson stated.

‘You’d coach me for nothing. You even let me be your coach for a minute. You have been my first large brother right here. I am going to always remember that. And that is how you will keep.’