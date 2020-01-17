Highlands Ranch student Mya Pena, 17, identified as victim in murder-suicide

The El Paso County coroner on Thursday recognized the 17-year-old lady killed in a murder-suicide this week.

Authorities discovered Mya Pena lifeless in a automotive in Fountain on Tuesday evening together with 18-year-old Samuel Hoffman, who police say shot himself as they approached.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock stated in a information convention Wednesday that authorities imagine Hoffman killed Pena round three:30 p.m. Tuesday in a car parking zone close to Mile Excessive Academy in Highlands Ranch the place she was a scholar.

Such a touching candlelight vigil @MileHighAcademy Mya was liked by many. God Bless Mya’s household and buddies @dcsheriff pic.twitter.com/sM7nLqaaRY — Tony Spurlock (@SheriffSpurlock) January 17, 2020

Police looked for the kids, finally discovering them each lifeless later Tuesday evening in a automotive off Interstate 25 in Fountain. Spurlock stated deputies heard Hoffman shoot himself within the automotive simply as they arrived.

Hoffman and Pena had been buddies for a number of years, the sheriff stated. Hoffman had earlier psychological well being points and was concerned in a earlier home violence incident in Aurora, Spurlock stated throughout a Wednesday information convention.