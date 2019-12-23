“Highly Disappointed” With CBI Probe: Father Of IIT Madras Student

The woman reportedly dedicated suicide on November 9 by hanging from a ceiling fan.

The daddy of IIT Madras pupil Fathima Latheef, who dedicated suicide final month, on Monday mentioned he’s “highly disappointed” with the CBI probe into his 19-year previous daughter’s dying and the investigators’ failure to speak with the household.

“Though the case has been transferred to the CBI from the Chennai Crime Branch (CCB), no one has contacted us till now,” Abdul Latheef instructed PTI over the cellphone from Kollam.

“It has been more than 40 days since she died. Me and my family members, including her mother Sajitha, are crying daily as we have not got justice so far,” he mentioned.

He denied as “101 per cent fake news” media experiences stating that the CCB had given a clear chit to 3 professors of IIT Madras towards whom Fathima had made allegations in her suicide notice of being answerable for her dying.

“How is it possible for the media to know the details as the CCB had given its report on the progress of investigation to the court in a sealed cover,” he requested.

The media experiences, quoting sources, had claimed that the CCB had given a clear chit to the three IIT professors whom Fathima had named in her suicide notice.

The probe staff had disclosed its report back to the Tamil Nadu House Division wherein it notified that there was no proof towards the professors for inciting the coed to commit suicide.

The report claimed the CCB got here to the conclusion of exonerating the professors after inspecting greater than hundred folks together with Fathima’s family and friends and IIT’s workers and school members.

“I am highly disappointed,” the daddy mentioned, including that there was completely no communication from the probe company.

Initially the case was registered by the Kotturpuram police of Chennai and later transferred to the CCB. The investigation was transferred to CBI when Abdul Latheef and Sajitha, with a delegation of Kerala MPs, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and House Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on December 5 and sought justice for his or her daughter.

The deceased pupil, hailing from Kollam in Kerala, was pursuing her first yr underneath commencement within the humanities stream (5 yr built-in MA programme). She reportedly dedicated suicide on November 9 by hanging from a ceiling fan.

Her household had discovered Fathima’s suicide notes on her cell phone.

Abdul Latheef had alleged in Chennai instantly after his daughter’s dying that he had proof to show that Fathima was being harassed by some professors within the division of Humanities and Social Sciences.

He wished a good probe as he was involved that her cellphone could also be tampered with.

(Should you want help or know somebody who does, please attain out to your nearest psychological well being specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Basis: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Basis for Psychological Well being: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: zero22-25521111 (Obtainable from Monday to Saturday: eight:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Obtainable from 12 pm – eight pm)

