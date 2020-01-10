Hiker captures magnificent image of a ghostly ‘spectre’ surrounded by rainbow halo in Lake District

By Henry Martin For Mailonline

A hiker captured magnificent photographs of a uncommon climate phenomenon that seems to point out a ghostly ‘spectre’ on the centre of a ‘rainbow halo’.

Adrian Conchie, 39, was strolling on a fell within the Lake District when he appeared down and observed the spectacular show, referred to as the Brocken spectre, on December 31.

The daddy-of-one described the second, which occurred at 11.30am, as ‘magical’ and ‘completely unbelievable’.

Mr Conchie, who runs an engraving enterprise in Knutsford, Cheshire, was on an 11-mile hike at Swirl How close to Coniston when the Brocken spectre appeared to him

In line with the Met Workplace, the Brocken spectre seems when an individual stands above the higher floor of a cloud – on a mountain or excessive floor – with the solar behind them.

‘After they view their shadow the sunshine is mirrored again in such a approach spooky round ”glory” seems across the level instantly reverse the solar,’ the Met Workplace mentioned.

Miraculously Mr Conchie and his good friend Bryony stumbled upon one other Brocken spectre later that day, up a close-by mountain known as Wetherlam

He mentioned: ‘I had at all times needed to see one after seeing footage on-line and listening to about how superb they’re from buddies.

‘Once we received to the summit I appeared down and there it was – it was so vivid.

‘I assumed it will disappear there after which but it surely stayed for a couple of minutes, it was a very magical expertise.’

Miraculously Mr Conchie and his good friend Bryony stumbled upon one other Brocken spectre later that day, up a close-by mountain known as Wetherlam.