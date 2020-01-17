Hilarious moment a confused cat wakes up being snuggled by a huge golden retriever

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

That is the hilarious second a confused cat awoke subsequent to an enormous Golden Retriever.

The lovable kitten is wakeful because it sits between the paws of the sleepy pooch with its eyes extensive in bemusement.

The footage was captured on November three in Los Angeles, California.

The video reveals Louie and Mochi ‘snuggling’ in mattress, with the blanket pulled over them to maintain them heat.

The Golden Retriever appears calm as he snoozes together with his legs tucked across the kitten.

Nevertheless the cat doesn’t appear as relaxed because it seems round and twitches its head back and forth, attempting to determine what’s going on.

Regardless of the shut consolation of the snuggle neither Louie or Mochi resolve to maneuver, remaining within the embrace for round 15 seconds.

Usually Golden Retrievers are type and pleasant canine that get on with different canine and completely different animals, together with cats.