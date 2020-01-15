Hilarious moment clumsy panda tumbles down climbing frame and startles its mother

Hilarious second clumsy panda tumbles down climbing body and startles its mom as she sits snacking on bamboo
By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline
That is the second a cheeky child panda startles its mom when it clumsily falls off a wood climbing body.
The child panda was caught on digicam whereas taking part in on the Chengdu Analysis Base of Big Panda Breeding in Sichuan, China.
Whereas the mom lounges towards the climbing body and munches on bamboo sticks, her cub tries to climb down the wood ladder.
As he approaches the sting of the construction he misses his footing and slips, touchdown with a thud towards the wooden.
His mom is taken utterly without warning and jumps in shock on the sound of her cub’s touchdown.
She turns to examine if the cub is okay as he begins to slowly fall down the steps however is startled and jumps once more.
Ultimately the child panda manages to slowly tumble down the wood steps of the climbing body.
He lands on the large pile of bamboo shoots that his mom has been consuming and walks off as if nothing occurred.
The mom cub retains her eyes educated on him the entire time and watches as he walks off into the space.
Pandas are identified for being very cautious and protecting moms.
