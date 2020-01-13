Hilarious moment driver blares rave track out of his car at motorist inflating a flat tyre 

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

A driver blared out a rave monitor from his automobile as he drove previous one other motorist parked up inflating his tyre.

A person driving slowly in a parking lot along with his window down spots one other man who’s parked up and inflating a tyre with a foot pump.

As he cruises by the person he turns up the quantity on the sound system in his automobile which is taking part in the tune Pump It Up by Endor.

The footage was uploaded to Fb by scaffolder Ben Swaine and it’s believed that the video was taken in Barnsley.

The person taking good care of the flat tyre appears up and smiles earlier than the digicam zooms in and he stands along with his arms crossed.

He carries on pumping to the time of the music as the motive force begins to maneuver off.

The driving force and passengers within the automobile snicker as the person they’re taking part in the music to goes together with the light-hearted joke.

The video which was posted on Fb has been shared over 118,000 occasions and has 53,000 likes.

It comes after an identical video started circulating final week of two law enforcement officials in Liverpool who seemed to be raving alongside to the identical tune performed by a passing driver as they directed visitors.

As the motive force performs Pump It Up the officers wave alongside vehicles – and their repetitive arm indicators completely match the rhythm.