Hilarious moment embarrassed fantasy football loser has to go see Cats alone dressed as a cat

Not less than he wasn’t a sore loser.

A hilarious video shared on December 30 reveals a person wearing a cats costume, going to see the notorious film after coming in final place for fantasy soccer.

‘Once you get final place in fantasy,’ the video’s Snapchat caption reads.

The temporary clip – filmed in Orland Park, Illinois – reveals the person stroll into the movie show as his associates could be seen filming the spectacle.

He could be seen sporting a cat unitard costume that comes with its personal cat tail and an identical set of cat ears.

The embarrassed film goer even wears furry mittens to look as if he has cat paws.

He sports activities cat whiskers and a drawn on nostril, too, however these do look extra like they belong to a mouse and never a cat.

As the person walks towards the kiosk to buy his tickets, one of many digicam males come up and ask him what movie he’s about to see.

‘What film are we going to see,’ his good friend asks.

The moviegoer solutions coldly: ‘Cats.’

Rotten Tomatoes at present has the film at a 20 per cent on its Tomatometer.