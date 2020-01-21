Hilarious moment playful spaniel Ozzy pesters a giant STATUE to play ball with him 

By James Wooden For Mailonline

Amusing footage reveals a canine pestering an enormous statue to throw its ball after mistaking it for an actual individual.

Rescue canine Ozzy was out along with his proprietor in Silloth, Cumbria late final yr when he got here throughout in intriguing sculpture.

Video reveals the playful spaniel wagging its tail and leaping round in anticipation of the statue – named ‘Massive Fella’ – becoming a member of in along with his sport.

The six-year-old spaniel repeatedly barks on the 12-foot set up anticipating a throw – however finally ends up disillusioned.

Rescue canine Ozzy was out along with his proprietor in Silloth, Cumbria late final yr when he got here throughout in intriguing sculpture. The pooch gives the ball as much as the statue ready for it to react

Ozzy waits subsequent to the statue, barking it at it repeatedly when it does not spring into life and throw the ball throughout the grass

The art work was created on the request request of a dying businessman who liked the scenic spot. It additionally depicts a pet canine – and a ball.

Proprietor Lorraine Courty, 60, stated: ‘Ozzy all the time does that with benches. My sister taught him to do it.

‘However he had by no means performed it with the huge bench subsequent to Massive Fella earlier than, and he hasn’t performed it since.

‘The statue is big in actual life. We had been there every week after and he did not even have a look at it. It was simply a type of issues.

‘However that day I finally took the ball away and he simply took it again!

‘Everybody has been going loopy about [the video]. Even the sculptor has seen it – he suppose it is incredible.’

The statue known as Massive Fella depicts Silloth man Peter Richardson and his canine Scruffy sitting on a bench looking over the Solway

The murals was commissioned by businessman Peter Richardson and organized to be positioned overlooking the ocean near the place he lived within the occasion of his loss of life.

Mr Richardson, who died in 2017 on the age 72, bequeathed the sculpture in his will as a present to his hometown and the realm the place he would stroll his personal beloved canine.

Metal artist Ray Lonsdale took 4 months to assemble the sculpture, which was then unveiled on August 1, 2019.