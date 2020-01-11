Hilarious moment police rider strokes her horse while the animal returns the favour

By James Gant For Mailonline

That is the cute second a police horse scratches an officers again as its rider tickles its aspect.

Footage reveals the Avon and Somerset mounted part policeman clawing on the animal with two palms.

And the horse repays the favour by leaning over its rider’s shoulder and nibbling on the highest of her again.

The steed even cocks a leg and factors its toe because it helps out its rider scratching the exhausting to achieve itch.

The drive posted the footage on Twitter with the caption: ‘You scratch my again and I will scratch yours. #PHQuantock.’

The video, which was shared on Saturday morning, was favored greater than 2,000 instances and retweeted not less than 250 instances.

One particular person commented: ‘Haha- love this every others private groomer! Now i do know the place I am going fallacious! I want a horse.’

A lady posted: ‘Soo cute, ”it itches right here, look I will present u on ur’s”.’

One other girl wrote: ‘My mare does that! She’s going to truly nudge me into the proper place so she will be able to do that. And he or she does know to not use her prime tooth!’

And one man added: ‘My final horse ”Onyx” used to like having his again scratched and reacted in precisely the identical method.’