Hilarious moment six-month-old baby boy pretends to wail after his mother asks him to cry

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Revealed: 14:23 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 14:43 EST, 27 December 2019

That is the hilarious second a child boy pretends to wail after his mom asks him to cry.

Mom Seaneen Lawlor, 41, from Belfast, filmed her six-month-old son Colton Quinn as he ‘cried’.

She is a full time mom to Colton and his massive brother AJ.

Mom Seaneen Lawlor, 41, from Belfast, filmed her six-month-old son Colton Quinn as he ‘cried’

Footage reveals the newborn on its again because it begins to gurgle and pretend cry.

Seaneen is then heard asking her lovable son ‘are you crying’, earlier than he begins making an attempt to sob once more.

His mom then begins to chortle as he carries on with the dramatics.

Seaneen is then heard asking her lovable son ‘are you crying’, earlier than he begins making an attempt to sob once more

Mom Seaneen Lawlor, 41, from Belfast, filmed her six-month-old son Colton Quinn. They’re pictured collectively

She then says: ‘You are a wee rascal’ earlier than persevering with to giggle at her son.

Seaneen stated: ‘I took the video final week whereas taking part in with Colton and I seen he was pretending to cry.

‘He’s a really pleased child, at all times smiling and really playful.’