Hilary Duff Blesses Fans With MORE Pics From Her Fairytale Backyard Wedding — Look!

Hilary Duff has gifted us with one other peek inside her dreamy yard marriage ceremony!

In case you missed it, the Lizzie McGuire star and her associate Matthew Koma formally tied the knot on Sunday evening in a non-public ceremony at their dwelling. It was mainly all the things desires are manufactured from, so we’re not shocked Hil can’t cease sharing pics from the magical night on her Instagram!

In a sequence of photographs shared on Thursday, the Duffster is seen gorgeous in her custom-made Jenny Packham robe. As you may see (under), the ensemble has daring pointy shoulders, lengthy cape-like sleeves, and an open again element that would go away cartoon Lizzie’s jaw on the ground.

She captioned the pic:

“The most magical day into night with the one that I love”

Awww!

The second snap noticed the actress strolling outdoors into the reception space whereas carrying her daughter Banks. She wrote:

“Little girl cried up until we opened the front door and she knew we were walking towards her daddy and bruvvah”

S’cute!!

Hil then posted a pic of her hubby strolling outdoors along with her 7-year-old son Luca, sharing:

She completed it off with a photograph of your complete household of 4, writing within the caption:

“Truly sad this day went by so quickly.”

Time flies if you’re marrying the love of your life!

As we reported, a whole lot of thought went into planning Hilary and Matthew’s huge day — significantly the creation of the actress’ dream costume. Packham beforehand opened as much as Vogue about stitching collectively the momma-of-two’s robe, explaining:

“I want Hilary to feel, how I think she wanted to feel in this dress from the direction that we had which is very modern and it’s quite a bold look. And more than anything I wanted her to feel immensely confident in it, and it’s a very confident look.”

Hilary admitted her collaborative course of with the designer was actually the stuff of desires, including:

“I love it. I feel… I feel really comfortable, and I feel like it’s everything that I’ve dreamed of. The shoulders are so exciting to me. It’s really what I wanted. It has structure, but it’s clean and simple.”

“Clean and simple” seemed to be the general theme of the ceremony. A supply beforehand dished to Folks:

“The marriage was at her home. It was small and low-key. Solely household and shut associates. The ceremony began at sundown they usually obtained married inside the home. When the ceremony was over, friends cheered. The reception was in a white tent within the yard. Her sister Haylie was very concerned within the marriage ceremony prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very shut.”

Seems to be image excellent, when you ask us!