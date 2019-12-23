Hilary Duff marries Matthew Koma in an intimate ceremony, shares first photo of…

Residence / TV / Hilary Duff marries Matthew Koma in an intimate ceremony, shares first photograph of wedding ceremony

Hilary Duff exchanged marital vows together with her fiancé Matthew Koma in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday (December 21). The newlyweds took to Instagram to share an image of themselves after the marriage, subsequent to a blue automobile with the phrases “Just Married” written on it.

Whereas Hilary opted for a mint inexperienced robe with a flowing practice, Matthew wore a black tuxedo. “This,” the Lizzie McGuire actor captioned the lovable click on. “First!” her husband commented on it.

Matthew additionally shared the identical image on his Instagram account and wrote, “for the rest of forever… 12.21.19.” A number of congratulatory messages poured in from associates and well-wishers within the feedback part.

Individuals journal reported that Hilary and Matthew bought married in an intimate yard wedding ceremony in entrance of shut family and friends members. “The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends,” a supply informed the web site.

“The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard. Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close,” the insider added.

Hilary and Matthew, whose relationship first made headlines in early 2017, bought married seven months after asserting their engagement in Could this yr. The couple has a one-year-old daughter, Banks Violet Bair, who was born in October final yr.

In the meantime, Hilary will likely be seen within the Lizzie McGuire sequel, which is able to stream on Disney . She made the announcement on Instagram in August by sharing a montage of scenes from the favored Disney present and wrote, “SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl…and into her 30’s.”

