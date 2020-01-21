Hilary Woods – “Tongues Of Wild Boar”

The Irish musician Hilary Woods makes stark, swirling, atmospheric music. She's a singer-songwriter in essentially the most literal sense, however she wraps her voice in layers of muffled ambient sound, making a mythic, flickering aesthetic for it. In 2018, Woods launched her debut album Colt , a deep and enveloping piece of labor, on Sacred Bones, a label that completely fits her entire fashion. And he or she’s simply introduced that she’ll comply with it up later this 12 months with Birthmarks , one other album on the identical label.

Woods was pregnant when she made Birthmarks , and he or she recorded with Norwegian noise producer Lasse Marhaug, touring forwards and backwards between Galway and Oslo to place it collectively. First single and album opener “Tongues Of Wild Boar” is a heavy, intense monitor that surrounds Woods' voice with gradual, clanging percussion and mournful violins. Within the video, which Woods directed herself, we see photos of human viscera and grainy black-and-white footage of toes pushing one thing heavy up a hill.

In a press launch, Woods says, “For me, 'Tongues of Wild Boar' is fierce, pliable and incessant. Navigating emotionally charged states of discomfort and becoming, it is a song deeply lodged in the body that yearns to surface for air and escape its own shadow. “Under, try the” Tongues Of Wild Boar “video and the Birthmarks tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Tongues Of Wild Boar”

02 “Orange Tree”

03 “Through The Dark, Love”

04 “Lay Bare”

05 “Mud And Stones”

06 “The Mouth”

07 “Cleansing Ritual”

08 “There Is No Moon”

Birthmarks is out three / 13 on Sacred Bones.