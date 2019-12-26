Hill walker, 65, dies on mountain in Scottish Highlands two days before Christmas

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

A hiker died on a mountain within the Scottish Highlands two days earlier than Christmas.

Terence Rooney, 67, often known as Terry, was an skilled walker who usually travelled from his dwelling in Norwich, Norfolk, to Scotland.

He died on Buachaille Etive Mor, a Munro in Glencoe, Scottish Highlands, on the morning of December 23.

It’s believed he was strolling on his personal.

He was discovered by two different hikers, who raised the alarm.

Fifteen members of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Crew managed to extract Mr Rooney earlier than he was airlifted by the Inverness-based coastguard search and rescue helicopter.

Police Scotland can affirm walker has died on Buachaille Etive Mor, Glencoe, pictured

Enquiries to ascertain the total circumstances of his dying are nonetheless ongoing, although there will not be regarded as any suspicious circumstances, added Police Scotland.

Sergeant Deborah McCartney, from Fort William Police Station, mentioned: ‘Our ideas and sympathies are with Mr Rooney’s household and we might encourage respect for his or her privateness at this tough and unhappy time.

Police Scotland want to thank members of the general public and Glencoe Mountain Rescue Crew for his or her help.’