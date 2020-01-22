News

Hillary Clinton Attacks Bernie Sanders In New Interview

January 23, 2020
1 Min Read

Former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attacked Bernie Sanders in a current interview with The Hollywood Reporter discussing a forthcoming Hulu documentary about her life, calling the senator a “career politician” and saying “nobody likes him.” What do you assume?

“Well, these are the kind of stunts you’re forced to pull when your documentary is on Hulu.”

John Santiago • Phrase Approver

“How dare Bernie drive her to say something so ugly.”

Liana Turnbull • Bible Assembler

“Isn’t she worried these personal attacks will soil her legacy of blowing an easily winnable election?”

Ray McArthur • Disguise Guide

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment