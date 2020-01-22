Hillary Clinton Attacks Bernie Sanders In New Interview

Former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attacked Bernie Sanders in a current interview with The Hollywood Reporter discussing a forthcoming Hulu documentary about her life, calling the senator a “career politician” and saying “nobody likes him.” What do you assume?
“Well, these are the kind of stunts you’re forced to pull when your documentary is on Hulu.”
John Santiago • Phrase Approver
“How dare Bernie drive her to say something so ugly.”
Liana Turnbull • Bible Assembler
“Isn’t she worried these personal attacks will soil her legacy of blowing an easily winnable election?”
Ray McArthur • Disguise Guide
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
Add Comment