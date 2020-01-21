January 21, 2020 | 10:17am | Up to date January 21, 2020 | 10:20am

The dangerous blood between Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders is bleeding into 2020 as the previous secretary of state dished on her 2016 presidential challenger by saying “nobody likes him.”

Clinton, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter launched Tuesday, was requested about feedback she made about Sanders’ accomplishments in Congress for an upcoming documentary on Hulu concerning the 2016 race.

“In the doc, you’re brutally honest on Sanders: ‘He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it,’” the reporter mentioned, quoting Clinton from the documentary.

“That assessment still hold?”

“Yes, it does,” Clinton mentioned.

The previous first woman parried when requested if she would endorse Sanders if he will get the Democratic presidential nomination.

“I’m not going to go there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season,” she responded.

“I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women,” Clinton added.

In an interview final month with Howard Stern, Clinton accused Sanders of wounding her marketing campaign in 2016 when he delayed endorsing her after she gained the nomination.

Sanders disputed that competition and has mentioned he labored arduous on her behalf.