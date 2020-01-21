Hillary Clinton Says ‘Nobody Likes’ Bernie Sanders

Hillary Clinton launched a scathing assault on presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton has launched a scathing assault on presidential hopeful and 2016 Democratic rival Bernie Sanders, telling a documentary that “nobody likes him.”

Clinton additionally refused to say whether or not she would endorse and marketing campaign for Sanders if he turns into the Democrats’ option to tackle President Donald Trump in November’s election.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him,” Clinton, 72, says in a four-part collection resulting from air on streaming web site Hulu in March.

“No one likes him, no person needs to work with him, he acquired nothing completed. He was a profession politician.

“It is all simply baloney and I really feel so unhealthy that folks acquired sucked into it,” he provides.

Sanders, a leftist senator from Vermont, is among the many leaders within the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

He sits second in nationwide polls behind centrist Joe Biden and forward of Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, two weeks earlier than the primary nomination vote in Iowa.

Sanders, 78, pushed Clinton to the wire 4 years in the past in an acrimonious, months-long battle for the get together’s nomination. Clinton received that race however misplaced to Trump in November.

Requested whether or not she would again Sanders if he received the nomination this time round, Clinton mentioned: “I am not going to go there but. We’re nonetheless in a really vigorous major season.”

Warren has accused Sanders of telling her privately in December 2018, as they contemplated White Home runs, that he didn’t consider a girl may win a presidential election.

Sanders denies the declare however Clinton mentioned the remark was “a part of a sample.”

“If it have been a one-off, you would possibly say, ‘OK, effective.’ However he mentioned I used to be unqualified,” she recalled.

“It is the tradition round him. It is his management staff. It is his outstanding supporters. It is his on-line Bernie Bros and their relentless assaults on numerous his rivals, notably the ladies,” she added.

Sanders was compelled to apologize to Biden on Monday after certainly one of his supporters, Zephyr Teachout, wrote an opinion article in The Guardian accusing the previous vice-president of getting “an enormous corruption drawback.”

