January 2, 2020 | 1:22pm

Former first girl, senator and secretary of state Hillary Clinton has a brand new gig — the primary feminine chancellor of Queen’s College in Belfast, Northern Eire, the faculty introduced Thursday.

Stephen Prenter, chair of the college’s Senate, heaped reward on Clinton, who obtained an honorary doctorate from Queen’s College in October 2018.

“I am delighted that Queen’s has chosen Hillary Clinton to be its new Chancellor. Secretary Clinton has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland and as an internationally recognized leader will be an incredible advocate for Queen’s and an inspirational role model for the Queen’s community,” he gushed.

In a press release, Clinton, who won’t be paid for the job, praised the college.

“It is a great privilege to become the Chancellor of Queen’s University, a place I have great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years,” she stated.

“The University is making waves internationally for its research and impact and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence.”

Clinton will function the college’s 11th chancellor, which is basically a ceremonial position, for a five-year time period.

The chancellor, in response to the college, attends graduations, advises workers and helps to “open doors” for the college because it seeks to meet its mission.