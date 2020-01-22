January 22, 2020 | 12:47pm

Effectively, perhaps she’ll help Bernie.

Hillary Clinton ever-so-slightly walked again her feedback on her 2016 Democratic major rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) after dealing with appreciable backlash.

“I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!” the previous Secretary of State joked in a tweet. “But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee.”

On Tuesday, Clinton was requested by The Hollywood Reporter about feedback she made about Sanders in a brand new Hulu documentary.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him. He got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it,” she says within the documentary.

The 2016 Democratic nominee advised the journal that she stood by these feedback, including that Sanders, his advisers and his supporters created a poisonous tradition.

“It’s not only him — it’s the culture around him,” the previous first girl stated.

“It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women.”

Sanders jokingly responded to his former rival’s statements by joking to a reporter Tuesday that, “On a good day, my wife likes me, so let’s clear the air on that one.”

“Secretary Clinton is entitled to her point of view,” Sanders added whereas on Capitol Hill.

When requested why he thought his 2016 major competitor was “still talking about 2016,” Sanders responded, “That is a good question, you should ask her.”