Himachal Pradesh Government Suspends Senior Cop ZH Zaidi Again

The police stated Inspector Normal of Police ZH Zaidi has been suspended by the house secretary.

Shimla:

The Himachal Pradesh authorities suspended Inspector Normal of Police ZH Zaidi, Director Normal of Police (DGP) Sitaram Mardi stated in the present day however refused to reveal the rationale for the suspension.

The DGP stated he has been suspended by the house secretary, “talk to him to know the reason why he was suspended”.

Mr Zaidi was posted as CEO of the state wakf board.

Mr Zaidi was earlier suspended in 2017 after his arrest in reference to the custodial loss of life of a Nepalese nationwide within the Gudia rape and homicide case after which reinstated in November final 12 months.

Sources stated he was suspended once more after IPS officer Soumya Sambasivan advised a CBI courtroom in Chandigarh that she was being pressured by Mr Zaidi to vary her assertion within the custodial loss of life case.

Eight police personnel, together with Mr Zaidi and deputy superintendent of police Manoj Joshi, had been arrested by CBI on August 29, 2017, whereas former superintendent of police DW Negi was arrested on November 16, 2017.

Suraj, an accused within the Gudia rape and homicide case, was killed within the Kotkhai police station in July 2017.

The 16-year-old woman had gone lacking in Kotkhai on July four, 2017, and her physique was discovered from Halaila forests two days later. The post-mortem had confirmed rape and homicide.

Following a public outcry, a particular investigation workforce, headed by Mr Zaidi, was arrange by the then Congress authorities. The SIT arrested six individuals and after the custodial loss of life of Suraj, the Excessive Courtroom had handed over the investigation of each circumstances to CBI.