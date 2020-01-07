Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission will fill 15 posts of Assistant Professor

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee has invited functions to fill the entire 15 posts of Assistant Professor. All these posts will likely be stuffed for varied topics within the Medical Schooling Division. and eligible candidates have to use on-line for these posts. The final date to use 16 is January 2020. All the advantages associated to reservation will likely be given solely to the unique residents of Himachal Pradesh. All class candidates from different states will are available in unreserved class and will likely be eligible to use on this class. Different necessary data associated to the vacancies, qualification and software course of are as follows:

Assistant Professor, Complete Posts: 15



(Classification of vacancies by topic)

Anatomy put up: 01

Physiology designation: 01

Pharmacology designation: 01

Pathology designation: 01

Microbiology posts: 01

Neighborhood Drugs Publish: 01

Common Drugs Publish: 02

Pediatrics designation: 01

Common Surgical procedure Publish: 02

Orthopedics posts: 01

Obs. Finish Guinea posts: 01

Anesthesiology designation: 01

Radiotherapy put up: 01

Qualification (All of the above posts): Ought to have MBBS diploma from acknowledged college or institute.

Additionally get MD / MS / MSc or PhD diploma in associated specialization.

Additionally, he ought to have at the very least three years of expertise within the related discipline.

Age Vary

'Most 45 12 months. It is going to be calculated on January 1 2019. The good thing about most age rest will likely be given as per the foundations of the state authorities.

Choice Course of

Eligible candidates will likely be chosen on the premise of marks obtained within the computer-based on-line examination.

Software charge

For all candidates of common class and different states 400 Rs.

For SC, ST and OBC candidates of Himachal Pradesh 100 Rs.

The applying charge might be paid by means of on-line bank card / debit card or web banking by means of e-payment gateway.