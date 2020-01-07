Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission will fill 15 posts of Assistant Professor

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee has invited functions to fill the entire 15 posts of Assistant Professor. All these posts will likely be stuffed for varied topics within the Medical Schooling Division. and eligible candidates have to use on-line for these posts. The final date to use 16 is January 2020. All the advantages associated to reservation will likely be given solely to the unique residents of Himachal Pradesh. All class candidates from different states will are available in unreserved class and will likely be eligible to use on this class. Different necessary data associated to the vacancies, qualification and software course of are as follows:
Assistant Professor, Complete Posts: 15
(Classification of vacancies by topic)
Anatomy put up: 01
Physiology designation: 01
Pharmacology designation: 01
Pathology designation: 01
Microbiology posts: 01
Neighborhood Drugs Publish: 01
Common Drugs Publish: 02
Pediatrics designation: 01
Common Surgical procedure Publish: 02
Orthopedics posts: 01
Obs. Finish Guinea posts: 01
Anesthesiology designation: 01
Radiotherapy put up: 01
Qualification (All of the above posts): Ought to have MBBS diploma from acknowledged college or institute.
Additionally get MD / MS / MSc or PhD diploma in associated specialization.
Additionally, he ought to have at the very least three years of expertise within the related discipline.
Age Vary
'Most 45 12 months. It is going to be calculated on January 1 2019. The good thing about most age rest will likely be given as per the foundations of the state authorities.
Choice Course of
Eligible candidates will likely be chosen on the premise of marks obtained within the computer-based on-line examination.
Software charge
For all candidates of common class and different states 400 Rs.
For SC, ST and OBC candidates of Himachal Pradesh 100 Rs.
The applying charge might be paid by means of on-line bank card / debit card or web banking by means of e-payment gateway.
Software Course of
Login on the web site ((www.hppsc.hp.gov.in). Right here is the notification choice upwards. Beneath this, you must click on on Commercial choice.
This may open a brand new webpage. Commercial No. 25 / 2019 will likely be seen right here. An in depth commercial associated to vacancies will likely be opened in your laptop display as quickly as you click on on this hyperlink.
Learn this commercial totally and examine your eligibility based on the posts. After this, once more go to the homepage of the web site and click on on the Apply On-line choice on the backside.
Now the candidate should first register himself. For this, we’ve to come back again to the homepage. Click on on apply on-line choice on the backside right here.
Now click on on the web software registration hyperlink on the brand new web page that opens. After this, click on on the New Consumer Signup Hear choice which seems on the suitable aspect on the brand new web page that opens.
'Now rigorously learn all the knowledge sought on the brand new web page and enter and click on on the Create Consumer choice on the backside.
'Consumer ID and password will likely be obtained on the e-mail and cell quantity entered on the time of registration. Login with it and open the applying type.
Now full the web software course of as per the rules given. Lastly, take out the printout of the submitted software on-line and preserve it protected with you.
Essential Date
Final date for on-line software: 16 January 2020
Extra data right here:
Electronic mail: [email protected]
Troll Free Quantity: 1800 180 8004
telephone quantity : 01772629738
