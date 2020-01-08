Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission recruitment for 1099 posts

Himachal Pradesh Workers Choice Fee (HPSSC) Division of Well being and Household Welfare, Division of Medical Training and Analysis Goes to recruit on numerous posts in lots of departments together with. Beneath this, whole 1099 posts will probably be made on contractual foundation. For this, HPSSC has invited on-line purposes from certified and candidates. Final date to use 30 January 2020 is. All the advantages associated to reservation will probably be given solely to the unique residents of Himachal Pradesh. All class candidates from different states will are available unreserved class and will probably be eligible to use on this class. Different vital info associated to the vacancies, and utility course of are as follows:

Description of Division sensible posts

Division of Well being and Household Welfare – Workers Nurse, Submit: 307 (Unreserved: 102)

Workers Nurse in Medical Training and Analysis Division, Posts: 42 (Unreserved: 09)

Qualification: from acknowledged institute Should move (from Science topic)

– Should have A Grade Nurse Qualification (Diploma in GNM) or BSc Nursing diploma.

Information of Himachal Pradesh's traditions, customs, method and native language and dialect.

pay scale : 10, 300 to 3200 , 800 (Rs. with Grade Pay

Division of Well being and Household Welfare- Statistical Assistant, Submit: 08 (Unreserved: 04)

Qualification: B.Com or B.Sc. (from non-medical topics) from acknowledged institute.

-BA move candidates who had no less than one topic Economics, Arithmetic or Statistics will even be eligible to use.

Should have no less than three years of working expertise within the area of assortment and compilation of statistical information.

Information of Himachal Pradesh's traditions, customs and native language and dialect.

pay scale : 10, 300 to 3200 , 800 (Rs. with Grade Pay

Division of Well being and Household Welfare – Medical Laboratory Technician, Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Qualification: With Science topics from acknowledged institute 12 will need to have handed or equal.

Ought to have one yr diploma in medical laboratory expertise from a state authorities acknowledged institute or BSc diploma in medical laboratory expertise.

– Candidates needs to be registered with Himachal Pradesh Para Medical Council concerning the above qualification.

Pay Scale: 5, 910 to 20, 200 (Rs. with Grade Pay

Medical Training and Analysis Division- Perfusionist, Submit: 01 (Unreserved)

Qualification: Should have a BSc diploma in perfusion expertise from an institute acknowledged by the state or central authorities.

Information of traditions, customs and vernacular and dialect of Himachal Pradesh.

pay scale : 10, 300 to 3200 , 800 (Rs. with Grade Pay

Division of Ayurveda-Laboratory Technician, Submit: 01 (Unreserved)

Qualification: With Science topics from acknowledged institute 12 will need to have handed or equal.

Ought to have one yr diploma in medical laboratory expertise from a state authorities acknowledged institute or BSc diploma in medical laboratory expertise.

– Candidates needs to be registered with Himachal Pradesh Para Medical Council concerning the above qualification.

Pay Scale: 5, 910 to 20, 200 (Rs. with Grade Pay

Forensic Companies- Laboratory Assistant (Physics & Ballistics), Submit: 01 (OBC)

Qualification: B.Sc. diploma (non-medical) with Physics from acknowledged institute.

Pay Scale: 5, 910 to 20, 200 (Rs. with Grade Pay

Division of Social Justice and Empowerment- Laptop Operator, Submit: 11 (Unreserved: 07)

Qualification: Bachelor's diploma or equal in Laptop Software / Info Know-how / Laptop Science from acknowledged institute. Or

Ought to have a three-year diploma or equal in laptop utility / info expertise. or

Commencement diploma or equal from a acknowledged college, in addition to no less than one yr diploma in Information Entry Operation / Laptop Software / Laptop Programming or 'O' stage course from DOEACC Society.

pay scale : 10, 300 to 3200 , 800 (Rs. with Grade Pay

Electrical Inspector Division- Electrician, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

Qualification: From Acknowledged Board of Training 10 should move or be equal.

– Should have finished ITI in Electrician commerce from NCVT acknowledged institute.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 Yr, most 45 yr (reserved class candidates Low cost will probably be given as per guidelines.

Month-to-month wage: 8310 Rs.

IPH and HPPERC – Steno and Typist, Submit: 31 (Unreserved: 12)

Eligibility: From an institute acknowledged by the state authorities 12 Should move.

– In English and Hindi shorthand 60 with the flexibility to write down phrases per minute English phrases per minute 25 and Should have Hindi typing functionality.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 Yr, most 45 yr (reserved class candidates Low cost will probably be given as per guidelines.

Pay Scale: 5, 910 to 20, 000 with Rs. Rs Grade Pay

HIMFED- Retailer Keeper, Submit: 09 (EWS: 04)

Qualification: Minimal from acknowledged institute 12 Should be 10th move or equal.

Pay Scale: 5, 910 to 20, 000 with Rs. Grade Grade Pay

HIMFED – Advertising and marketing Assistant, Submit: 02 (unreserved)

Qualification: MBA (Advertising and marketing) or MBA (Finance) diploma from acknowledged institute.

pay scale : 10, 300 to 3200 , 800 (Rs. with Grade Pay

Division of Girls and Little one Improvement- Supervisor (LDR), Submit: 41 (Unreserved: 23)

Qualification: Candidates working as Anganwadi servants, Balwari servants, Kindergarten lecturers, Girl Social Instructors and so on. in Anganwadi Coaching Middle and those that are 10th move 10 years working expertise, they will apply for these posts

pay scale : 10, 300 to 3200 , 800 (Rs. with Grade Pay

Native Audit Division – Junior Auditor, Submit: 13 (Unreserved: 03)

Qualification: Commencement diploma in Commerce or Economics topic or Enterprise Administration diploma from a acknowledged institute.

pay scale : 10, 300 to 3200 , 800 (Rs. with Grade Pay

Panchayati Raj Division- Auditor (Panchayat), Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 02)

Qualification: Commencement diploma from acknowledged institute.

pay scale : 10, 300 to 3200 , 800 (Rs. with Grade Pay

Panchayati Raj Division- Laptop Programmer, Submit: 03 (Unreserved)

Qualification: Ought to have BE / BTech diploma in MCA or Info Know-how / Laptop Science which covers the topic of programming. Or

– Have finished 'B' stage course from DOEACC or NIELIT Society.

pay scale : 10, 300 to 3200 , 800 (Rs. with Grade Pay

HRTC- Conductor, Submit: 568 (Unreserved: )

Qualification: From Acknowledged Board of Training 12 handed th. Even have conductor's license issued by the state authorities.

Pay Scale: 5, 910 to 20, 200 (Rs. with Grade Pay

Clerk Posts in numerous departments, Whole Posts: 09 (Unreserved: 03)

Qualification: from acknowledged Board of Training 12 have handed. English typing pace 30 per phrase Minutes and Hindi typing 25 Phrases have to be per minute. Should have information of MS Workplace software program.

Pay Scale: 5, 910 to 20, 200 (Rs. with Grade Pay

Prosecution Division- Junior Scale Stenographer, Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Qualification : From acknowledged Board of Training 12 have handed. English typing pace 40 phrases per minute and Hindi Typing 30 phrases per minute wanted. Shorthand pace in English 80 phrases and in Hindi 70 Phrases have to be per minute.

Pay Scale: 5, 910 to 20, 200 (Rs. with Grade Pay

City and Nation Planning – Junior Engineer, Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 01)

Qualification: Diploma in Civil Engineering from acknowledged institute or equal.

pay scale : 10, 300 to 3200 , 800 (Rs. with Grade Pay

Minority Finance and Improvement Division – Subject Assistant, Submit: 01 (Unreserved)

Eligibility: Should be B.Com from acknowledged institute.

pay scale : 10, 300 to 3200 , 800 (Rs. with Grade Pay

Forest Improvement Company Restricted – Accounts Clerk, Submit: 13 (Unreserved: 08)

Qualification: Minimal 200 from acknowledged institute. be BCom with proportion marks. Even have finished diploma or certificates course in Tally Software program.

– A minimum of two years of working expertise within the accounts division of a PSU or different business establishment.

– English typing pace 30 phrases Per minute and Hindi typing 25 Phrases have to be per minute.

Pay Scale: 5, 910 to 20, 200 (Rs. with Grade Pay

House Guard and Civil Protection- Chief Teacher / Platoon Commander, Submit: 03 (Unreserved: ))

Qualification: from acknowledged Board of Training 12 will need to have handed and served no less than three years with honorary rank of House Guards Group Platoon Commander / Havildar Teacher.

pay scale : 10, 300 from 34, 800 (Rs. with Grade Pay

Milkfed – Senior Technician (Electrical), Submit: 01 (Unreserved)

Qualification: Ought to have finished ITI from acknowledged institute in Electrical / Motor Mechanic / Refrigeration commerce.

Should have no less than 5 years of working expertise within the related area.

Pay Scale: 5, 910 to 20, 200 (Rs. with Grade Pay

Milkfed – Technician (Refrigeration), Submit: 04 (Unreserved 02)

Milkfed- Technician (Electrical), Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Eligibility: Ought to have finished ITI from acknowledged institute within the related commerce.

Pay Scale : 5, 910 to , 200 (Rs. with Grade Pay

Age Vary

Minimal 18 yr , Max 45 yr. The reserved class will get exemption as per guidelines. Age calculation 01 will probably be finished on the idea of January 2019.

utility process

Go to HPSSC web site www.hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

– After this, register your self by clicking on the SIGN UP tab on the prime of the homepage. Fill all the data requested and create your consumer ID and password.

– Click on on the hyperlink APPLY ONLINE on the house web page.

– Doing this can reveal the main points of appointments on a separate web page, department-wise and with completely different posts.

– Now click on on the APPLY NOW button subsequent to the put up you wish to apply for.

After this, log in together with your consumer ID and password and fill all the data sought within the utility type. Add a scan copy of the photograph and signature.

Lastly, pay the applying payment and take a printout of the crammed utility type.

Software payment: 360 Rs. The payment for OBC, SC, ST, PwDs 120 is Rs. No payment is payable for ex-servicemen.

Choice Course of

The number of the candidates will probably be primarily based on their efficiency within the on-line written check. There will even be shorthand and typing check together with written check for various posts. after this 15 There will even be an analysis check of marks.

Necessary dates

Final date for on-line utility: 30 January 2020 (evening 11. 59 O'clock)

Web site www.hpsssb.hp.gov.in