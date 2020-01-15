Himachal Pradesh’s Keylong Records Lowest Temperature At -8.2 Degrees

Himachal Pradesh’s Kufri and Manali recorded sub-zero temperature (File)

Shimla:

Keylong was the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday with a minimal temperature of minus Eight.2 levels Celsius as chilly climate circumstances continued within the hill state, the climate workplace stated.

Well-liked vacationer spots Kufri and Manali additionally recorded sub-zero temperatures, they stated.

The minimal temperature in Lahaul-Spiti district’s administrative centre Keylong was recorded at minus Eight.2 levels Celsius, Shimla’s climate workplace Director Manmohan Singh stated.

Kalpa recorded a low of minus 5.Eight levels Celsius, adopted by Manali at minus 2.four levels Celsius and Kufri at minus 1.Eight levels Celsius, he stated.

The minimal temperature in Dalhousie was zero.6 levels Celsius and the mercury settled at a low of two.1 levels Celsius in state capital Shimla.

Bhuntar recorded the very best temperature within the state at 18.7 levels Celsius.

The climate workplace has forecast rain, snowfall in some components of excessive and center hills from January 16 to 18, from January 20 to 21 and thundershowers in plains and low hills on January 16, 17 and 21.

It withdrew the yellow warning issued earlier for heavy rain and snowfall within the state on January 16.

The color-coded warnings point out the various ranges of extreme or hazardous climate, with yellow being the least harmful.