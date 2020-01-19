Himalayan avalanches prompt evacuation of more than 200 climbers after seven go missing

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline

Himalayan climbers have been pictured lining-up for helicopter rescues after lethal avalanches prompted authorities to evacuate the slopes.

Greater than 200 climbers have already been flown to security from common trekking routes within the Deurali and Mount Annapurna space, Nepal.

4 South Koreans – two girls aged of their 30s and 50s and two males of their 50s – together with three Nepali guides have gone lacking after an avalanche hit Friday following heavy rain and snow.

A second rescue mission for the lacking South Koreans and guides is being deliberate, however will not be carried out till snow and ice stops falling, Division of Tourism official Meera Acharya stated.

The lacking trekkers have been academics staying in Nepal for volunteer work, in response to the Yonhap information company.

5 others who have been additionally a part of the group have been rescued after they took shelter in a close-by lodge.

The South Korean Ministry of Overseas Affairs stated the avalanche hit at an altitude of 10,600 toes earlier than midday Friday.

Yonhap company stated South Korea has dispatched an emergency response crew of two authorities staff together with officers from an training physique and a tourism company to Kathmandu to help within the search operations.

A second seek for the lacking South Koreans will start as soon as circumstances enhance

The South Korean consul primarily based within the Nepalese capital departed for the accident web site to name for the continuation of the rescue operation, Yonhap reported.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in vowed the upmost efforts to seek out the lacking trekkers in a Fb message posted on Sunday, the company stated.