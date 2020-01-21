Hina Khan says Salman is fond of her; calls Bigg Boss career’s turning point

Hina Khaninstagram

It has by no means been a cakewalk for TV celebrities to make it massive within the already brimming tinsel city. However actress Hina Khan is an exception who has crossed all of the in her method hurdles. She even attended the Cannes Movie Competition in 2019 and is eagerly awaiting the discharge of her Bollywood debut ‘Hacked’. However what was the issue that gave Hina the large push? She believes it was Bigg Boss.

It’d sound offbeat however Hina feels that being part of Bigg Boss 11 was a turning level. Furthermore, she credited the present for making her a “fashion diva”.

“I never thought I would become a fashion diva when I entered the house. I just wanted to break out of that traditional look (from her TV debut, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) that I did for eight long years. After coming out (of the BB house), I discovered how much people appreciated me,” she acknowledged.

Hina says Salman is keen on her

The 32-year-old additionally added that the present’s host Salman Khan is “fond” of her. “He is fond of me. When I told him about Hacked, he wished me luck and appreciated Vikram’s direction,” she was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Hina’s Bollywood debut

In her debut movie, Hina might be seen within the sneakers of a lady who turns into the goal of a younger obsessive hacker (Rohan Shah).

Speaking in regards to the topic of her first outing, she defined, “We see such cases all around the world. Also, you expect horror and thriller from Vikram, but here he is exploring a new space.”

Though the actress has by no means been caught in such a state of affairs, she will get messages asking for an OTP fairly steadily. “Sharing stuff on your own is different from it being done without your consent,” Hina mentioned.

Final yr, Hina hogged headlines when she made a debut on the Cannes crimson carpet. She was then about to make her debut in Hussein Khan’s ‘Strains’. The theatrical launch of the movie obtained delayed.

Cannes once more?

The actress has mentioned that she may stroll the Cannes crimson carpet but once more.

“Before Hacked, I wrapped up Country of Blind, in which I play a blind woman who wears animal skins with no makeup. It is an Indo-Hollywood project. I might walk the Cannes red carpet again for this film,” Hina disclosed.