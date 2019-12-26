Hina Khan shares stunning underwater selfies from Maldives getaway with boyfriend…

Residence / TV / Hina Khan shares gorgeous underwater selfies from Maldives getaway with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See pics

Tv actor Hina Khan goes via a serious vacation hangover, as she misses her romantic getaway in Maldives with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She has been holding her Instagram followers joyful, by documenting the vacation on Instagram.

Earlier on Thursday, Hina shared a sequence of attractive underwater selfies from her dip within the ocean in a pink bikini. “Posting them late coz thr was no WiFi underwater but I promise you will find better connection. #MaldivianBlues #UnderWaterPhotography #WaterBaby #ClickedByHK,” she wrote.

Hina has been always sharing sneak-peeks from her trip on Instagram. Earlier this week, she shared pictures of herself chilling on the seashore and wrote, “Aaahhhh this smell of salt and sand.. I am wild, beautiful within and free.. just like the sea.” Her caption revealed that Rocky was the person behind the digital camera.

Rocky has additionally been sharing photos from his vacation with Hina. He lately shared a sequence of lovey-dovey pictures along with his girlfriend and wrote, “Everything is extraordinarily when you’re by my side @realhinakhan. Bye bye @kurumba_maldives.” He additionally shared a montage of their Maldives photos.

After returning to the nation, Hina and Rocky hosted a Christmas celebration, which was attended by the who’s who of the tv business. She shared photos of the celebrations on her Instagram tales.

Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Sahil Anand, Kanchi Singh and Rohan Mehra, amongst others, have been on Hina and Rocky’s visitor checklist.

Hina made her small display debut in 2009 with the favored present Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is at present gearing as much as make a splash in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s thriller Hacked, which explores the darkish aspect of the digital world. She can be seen because the editor of a trend journal within the movie.

Hacked, which additionally options Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in key roles, will launch on January 31, 2020.

